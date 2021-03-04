Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) went down by -12.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.60. The company’s stock price has collected -11.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Digi International Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ :DGII) Right Now?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGII is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Digi International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.92, which is $7.63 above the current price. DGII currently public float of 29.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGII was 203.89K shares.

DGII’s Market Performance

DGII stocks went down by -11.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.17% and a quarterly performance of 21.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Digi International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.32% for DGII stocks with a simple moving average of 15.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGII reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DGII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to DGII, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

DGII Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII fell by -17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Digi International Inc. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Schneider Terrence G., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $24.19 back on Feb 08. After this action, Schneider Terrence G. now owns 29,000 shares of Digi International Inc., valued at $725,697 using the latest closing price.

Sampsell David H., the VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of Digi International Inc., sale 1,287 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Sampsell David H. is holding 66,946 shares at $21,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International Inc. stands at +3.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Digi International Inc. (DGII), the company’s capital structure generated 21.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.66. Total debt to assets is 15.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.