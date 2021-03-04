Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for S&W Seed Company (SANW)

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) went up by 6.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that FirstAct(TM) Herbicide Receives EPA Approval Paving the Way for the Commercial Launch of the Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution

Is It Worth Investing in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ :SANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SANW is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for S&W Seed Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33, which is $1.15 above the current price. SANW currently public float of 13.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANW was 107.87K shares.

SANW’s Market Performance

SANW stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.41% and a quarterly performance of 37.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for S&W Seed Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.89% for SANW stocks with a simple moving average of 42.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANW reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SANW, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SANW Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, S&W Seed Company saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from MFP PARTNERS LP, who purchase 10,060 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Nov 25. After this action, MFP PARTNERS LP now owns 16,050,785 shares of S&W Seed Company, valued at $24,144 using the latest closing price.

MFP PARTNERS LP, the 10% Owner of S&W Seed Company, purchase 19,826 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that MFP PARTNERS LP is holding 16,040,725 shares at $48,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.02 for the present operating margin

+12.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&W Seed Company stands at -24.72. The total capital return value is set at -14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.63. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on S&W Seed Company (SANW), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.