Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that CMS Energy Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE :CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMS is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CMS Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.33, which is $10.97 above the current price. CMS currently public float of 287.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMS was 1.84M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of -12.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for CMS Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.75% for CMS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $64 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CMS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

CMS Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.80. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -11.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Brossoit Jean-Francois, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $62.25 back on Sep 09. After this action, Brossoit Jean-Francois now owns 46,070 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $99,600 using the latest closing price.

Brossoit Jean-Francois, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,620 shares at $61.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Brossoit Jean-Francois is holding 47,670 shares at $99,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+25.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +11.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.16. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.48. Total debt to assets is 51.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.