Here’s Our Rant About Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI)

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) went up by 26.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Severn Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Shore Bancshares

Is It Worth Investing in Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :SVBI) Right Now?

Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVBI is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Severn Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SVBI currently public float of 9.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVBI was 13.58K shares.

SVBI’s Market Performance

SVBI stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.97% and a quarterly performance of 21.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Severn Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.73% for SVBI stocks with a simple moving average of 60.03% for the last 200 days.

SVBI Trading at 38.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +36.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVBI rose by +28.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Severn Bancorp Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVBI starting from Keitz Eric, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Dec 21. After this action, Keitz Eric now owns 40,000 shares of Severn Bancorp Inc., valued at $28,400 using the latest closing price.

LAMON JOHN, the Director of Severn Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LAMON JOHN is holding 74,250 shares at $11,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Severn Bancorp Inc. stands at +13.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81.

Based on Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.83. Total debt to assets is 3.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.09.