Here’s Our Rant About Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE :ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.84, which is $19.86 above the current price. ICE currently public float of 553.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.40M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly performance of 5.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for ICE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $125 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

ICE Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.66. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Surdykowski Andrew J, who sale 2,451 shares at the price of $111.21 back on Feb 26. After this action, Surdykowski Andrew J now owns 41,685 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $272,581 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $111.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 3,211,705 shares at $6,676,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +27.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.47. Total debt to assets is 13.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.