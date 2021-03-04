Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) went up by 12.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.59. The company’s stock price has collected 10.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Dycom Announces Authorization of a New $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE :DY) Right Now?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DY is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.00, which is $0.28 above the current price. DY currently public float of 30.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DY was 388.64K shares.

DY’s Market Performance

DY stocks went up by 10.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.02% and a quarterly performance of 38.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 251.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Dycom Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.76% for DY stocks with a simple moving average of 43.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $104 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to DY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

DY Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.91. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from ESTES TIMOTHY R, who sale 48,980 shares at the price of $85.91 back on Jan 14. After this action, ESTES TIMOTHY R now owns 103,920 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $4,207,872 using the latest closing price.

ESTES TIMOTHY R, the Executive VP & COO of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 2,989 shares at $87.63 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ESTES TIMOTHY R is holding 152,900 shares at $261,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.