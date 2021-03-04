Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) went down by -8.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s stock price has collected -17.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Atomera, Inc: Atomera Announces First Customer to Enter Phase 4

Is It Worth Investing in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ :ATOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATOM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atomera Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00. ATOM currently public float of 17.32M and currently shorts hold a 12.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATOM was 965.43K shares.

ATOM’s Market Performance

ATOM stocks went down by -17.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.32% and a quarterly performance of 169.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 432.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.32% for Atomera Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.76% for ATOM stocks with a simple moving average of 74.41% for the last 200 days.

ATOM Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares sank -26.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, Atomera Incorporated saw 57.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $31.32 back on Mar 02. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 111,809 shares of Atomera Incorporated, valued at $62,640 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Incorporated, sale 14,772 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 275,263 shares at $450,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24064.52 for the present operating margin

-209.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Incorporated stands at -23996.77. The total capital return value is set at -57.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.53. Equity return is now at value -65.60, with -61.30 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,265.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.29.