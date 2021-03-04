Can Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Remain Competitive?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Phillips 66 Partners Files 2020 Form 10-K

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE :PSXP) Right Now?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSXP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.38, which is $2.43 above the current price. PSXP currently public float of 55.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSXP was 1.07M shares.

PSXP’s Market Performance

PSXP stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.04% and a quarterly performance of 9.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Phillips 66 Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.43% for PSXP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSXP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PSXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSXP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $27 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSXP reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for PSXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PSXP, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

PSXP Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSXP rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Phillips 66 Partners LP saw 11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSXP starting from Haney Mark, who purchase 1,445 shares at the price of $30.05 back on Jan 20. After this action, Haney Mark now owns 32,477 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP, valued at $43,422 using the latest closing price.

Bairrington Phillip David, the Director of Phillips 66 Partners LP, purchase 1,445 shares at $30.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bairrington Phillip David is holding 43,698 shares at $43,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.83 for the present operating margin

+54.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP stands at +76.20. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), the company’s capital structure generated 141.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.55. Total debt to assets is 54.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.