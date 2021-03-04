Can Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Remain Competitive?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) went down by -10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price has collected -14.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Gilat’s In-Flight Connectivity High-Power Transceiver Successfully Tested by Global Eagle Entertainment for DO-160G Certification

Is It Worth Investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :GILT) Right Now?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GILT is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.94. GILT currently public float of 29.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GILT was 2.14M shares.

GILT’s Market Performance

GILT stocks went down by -14.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.30% and a quarterly performance of 108.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.22% for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.05% for GILT stocks with a simple moving average of 73.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GILT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GILT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2012.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to GILT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

GILT Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT fell by -14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. saw 94.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.49 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stands at +21.05. The total capital return value is set at -6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.03. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.67. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.