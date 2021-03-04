Can Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Remain Competitive?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.53. The company’s stock price has collected 0.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE :DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DX is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dynex Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $0.68 above the current price. DX currently public float of 22.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DX was 404.44K shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stocks went up by 0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.59% and a quarterly performance of 8.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Dynex Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.91% for DX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

DX Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from BOSTON BYRON L, who purchase 5,602 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Feb 02. After this action, BOSTON BYRON L now owns 339,544 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $99,996 using the latest closing price.

Popenoe Smriti Laxman, the President and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 1,120 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Popenoe Smriti Laxman is holding 98,740 shares at $19,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+90.48 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital Inc. stands at +76.44. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.12. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 384.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.37. Total debt to assets is 78.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.