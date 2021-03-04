A Lesson to Learn: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went down by -14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s stock price has collected -15.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.44, which is $16.94 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 68.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 2.62M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -15.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.84% and a quarterly performance of -6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.39% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ZI Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -15.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.02. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 9,290 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $522,247 using the latest closing price.

Hyzer Peter Cameron, the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 18,497 shares at $55.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hyzer Peter Cameron is holding 0 shares at $1,032,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+73.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -0.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.32.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 156.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.94. Total debt to assets is 33.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.