A Lesson to Learn: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Jefferies’ Clients, Employees and Shareholders “Do Good” by Donating $8,300,000 to 129 Charities

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JEF is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $0.85 above the current price. JEF currently public float of 204.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JEF was 2.23M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.28% and a quarterly performance of 34.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.52% for JEF stocks with a simple moving average of 51.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

JEF Trading at 17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from REESE STUART HARRY, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $25.84 back on Feb 05. After this action, REESE STUART HARRY now owns 53,565 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $103,360 using the latest closing price.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., the 10% Owner of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is holding 250,000 shares at $2,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.57 for the present operating margin

+88.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 242.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.81. Total debt to assets is 43.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.