A Lesson to Learn: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Beam Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Guide Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.67, which is $11.74 above the current price. BEAM currently public float of 48.67M and currently shorts hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 1.10M shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went down by -13.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.83% and a quarterly performance of 67.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 256.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for Beam Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.87% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 74.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEAM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

BEAM Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares sank -15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.47. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $81.78 back on Jan 04. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 7,309 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,044,485 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President & CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 43,842 shares at $83.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 3,731 shares at $3,650,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-417522.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435144.44. The total capital return value is set at -56.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.12. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.