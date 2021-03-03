Why Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s stock price has collected -13.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Gates Industrial to Participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE :GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.44, which is $3.57 above the current price. GTES currently public float of 290.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTES was 486.71K shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES stocks went down by -13.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.70% and a quarterly performance of 15.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.69% for GTES stocks with a simple moving average of 26.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GTES, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

GTES Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 21.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on May 22. After this action, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. now owns 2,402,208 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Group Inc, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, purchase 13,000 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Blackstone Group Inc is holding 2,402,208 shares at $124,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 101.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.35. Total debt to assets is 38.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.