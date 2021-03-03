We Analyzed the Future Direction of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), Here is What We Found

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that iHeartMedia and SeeHer Team Up to Celebrate International Women’s Day With “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music”

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$2.46 below the current price. IHRT currently public float of 52.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 946.04K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.05% and a quarterly performance of 25.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for iHeartMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.92% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of 53.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw 21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $10.15 back on Nov 19. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 558,381 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $202,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.42 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -64.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.01.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 663.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.90. Total debt to assets is 70.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 652.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.