Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Just Got Our Attention

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected 2.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE :TWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWO is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.97, which is -$0.26 below the current price. TWO currently public float of 271.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWO was 4.01M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO stocks went up by 2.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.95% and a quarterly performance of 11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.77% for TWO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6.75 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TWO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TWO Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Feb 18. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 190,274 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $114,245 using the latest closing price.

KOEPPEN MATTHEW, the Chief Investment Officer of Two Harbors Investment Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that KOEPPEN MATTHEW is holding 171,071 shares at $133,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

The total capital return value is set at -5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.63. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 521.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.91. Total debt to assets is 82.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -20.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is -2.77 and the total asset turnover is -0.03.