Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces

Is It Worth Investing in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OPHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPHC is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OPHC currently public float of 1.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPHC was 129.06K shares.

OPHC’s Market Performance

OPHC stocks went up by 0.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.57% and a quarterly performance of 32.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for OptimumBank Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for OPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.14% for the last 200 days.

OPHC Trading at 15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPHC rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. saw 22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPHC starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Dec 18. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 20,400 shares of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., valued at $7,750 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., purchase 6,400 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 17,900 shares at $19,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. stands at -20.54. The total capital return value is set at -3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), the company’s capital structure generated 230.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.78. Total debt to assets is 13.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.