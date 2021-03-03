Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) went up by 16.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 32.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Reliance Global Group Announces Appointment of Industry Pioneer and Entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RELI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Reliance Global Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RELI currently public float of 3.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELI was 119.51K shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

RELI stocks went up by 32.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.63% and a quarterly performance of -18.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.14% for Reliance Global Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.74% for RELI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.93% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at -20.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.59%, as shares N/A N/A for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading N/A N/A at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI rose by +32.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at N/A. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.67 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at -78.54. The total capital return value is set at -42.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.33.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,076.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.41. Total debt to assets is 78.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,451.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52.