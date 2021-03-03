Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Ambarella, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ambarella Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.85, which is -$22.38 below the current price. AMBA currently public float of 33.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 748.77K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 46.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Ambarella Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of 81.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $160 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

AMBA Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.01. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw 23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Kohn Leslie, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $127.50 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kohn Leslie now owns 836,550 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $2,550,084 using the latest closing price.

Meng Teresa H, the Director of Ambarella Inc., sale 958 shares at $92.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Meng Teresa H is holding 3,936 shares at $88,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.71 for the present operating margin

+55.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.58. The total capital return value is set at -11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.23. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.44.