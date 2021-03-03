Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -6.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock price has collected -7.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that SciPlay Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ :SCPL) Right Now?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SciPlay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.34, which is $1.24 above the current price. SCPL currently public float of 22.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPL was 628.55K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.84% and a quarterly performance of 23.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for SciPlay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for SCPL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCPL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

SCPL Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPL starting from Park West Asset Management LLC, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $13.90 back on Jun 17. After this action, Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213,205 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $5,560,000 using the latest closing price.

Park West Asset Management LLC, the 10% Owner of SciPlay Corporation, sale 15,054 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Park West Asset Management LLC is holding 2,613,205 shares at $229,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.84 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +6.96. The total capital return value is set at 50.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.74. Equity return is now at value 33.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.60. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.