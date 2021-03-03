Is Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP) a Keeper?

Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Doma, a Leading Force for Disruptive Change in the Residential Real Estate Industry, Announces Plans to Become Publicly-Traded via Merger with Capitol Investment Corp. V

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE :CAP) Right Now?

CAP currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAP was 209.90K shares.

CAP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Capitol Investment Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.59% for CAP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

CAP Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading N/A N/A at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAP fell by -1.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Capitol Investment Corp. V saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAP

Based on Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.