Here’s Our Rant About Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) went up by 6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Beazer Homes to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on March 1, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE :BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.50, which is $1.51 above the current price. BZH currently public float of 29.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZH was 416.86K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of 22.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Beazer Homes USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for BZH stocks with a simple moving average of 41.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $22 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZH reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

BZH Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZH starting from Salomon Robert L., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $15.16 back on Dec 10. After this action, Salomon Robert L. now owns 198,601 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc., valued at $30,320 using the latest closing price.

Salomon Robert L., the former EVP and CFO of Beazer Homes USA Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $15.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Salomon Robert L. is holding 200,601 shares at $61,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.78 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.09. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 193.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.90. Total debt to assets is 57.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.