Here’s How Your Trade Agora Inc. (API) Aggressively Right Now

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went down by -7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.96. The company’s stock price has collected -17.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Agora, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Agora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.53, which is $3.83 above the current price. API currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 27.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 1.85M shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went down by -17.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.45% and a quarterly performance of 49.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.61% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.59% for API stocks with a simple moving average of 23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to API, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

API Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares sank -17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API fell by -17.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.57. In addition, Agora Inc. saw 53.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.