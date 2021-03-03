Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) went down by -24.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Genesis HealthCare Announces Strategic Restructuring Steps to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Chart Path for Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :GEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.57. GEN currently public float of 63.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEN was 3.49M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.53% and a quarterly performance of 59.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.81% for Genesis Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.40% for GEN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEN reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for GEN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

GEN Trading at -16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -22.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9004. In addition, Genesis Healthcare Inc. saw 67.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DiVittorio Thomas, who sale 6,671 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Jun 03. After this action, DiVittorio Thomas now owns 1,049,175 shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc., valued at $6,371 using the latest closing price.

Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan, the EVP and Chief Nursing Officer of Genesis Healthcare Inc., sale 5,313 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan is holding 651,486 shares at $5,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Healthcare Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with -1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.