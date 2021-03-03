DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) went up by 20.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s stock price has collected 27.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that DIRTT Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :DRTT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. DRTT currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRTT was 268.79K shares.

DRTT’s Market Performance

DRTT stocks went up by 27.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.86% and a quarterly performance of 76.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.53% for DRTT stocks with a simple moving average of 74.22% for the last 200 days.

DRTT Trading at 27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT rose by +27.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Noll Shaun, who purchase 212,620 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Feb 25. After this action, Noll Shaun now owns 7,632,698 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $520,558 using the latest closing price.

Noll Shaun, the 10% Owner of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 11,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Noll Shaun is holding 304,257 shares at $27,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.40 for the present operating margin

+31.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at -14.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.06.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.14. Total debt to assets is 22.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.