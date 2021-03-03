Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) went up by 145.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Cohen & Company Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX :COHN) Right Now?

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COHN is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. COHN currently public float of 0.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COHN was 9.19K shares.

COHN’s Market Performance

COHN stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.74% and a quarterly performance of 2.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 364.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Cohen & Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 128.91% for COHN stocks with a simple moving average of 178.80% for the last 200 days.

COHN Trading at 145.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 35.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +157.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHN rose by +168.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,515.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Cohen & Company Inc. saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHN starting from COHEN DANIEL G, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.62 back on Aug 14. After this action, COHEN DANIEL G now owns 78,740 shares of Cohen & Company Inc., valued at $49,048 using the latest closing price.

Brafman Lester Raymond, the Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Company Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Brafman Lester Raymond is holding 111,093 shares at $20,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

+95.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Company Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), the company’s capital structure generated 22,833.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.56. Total debt to assets is 95.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.