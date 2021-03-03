Buy or Sell Meredith Corporation (MDP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) went up by 13.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s stock price has collected 23.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/21 that These 7 Value Stocks Will Benefit From an Economic Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Meredith Corporation (NYSE :MDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDP is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Meredith Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.60, which is -$8.33 below the current price. MDP currently public float of 40.14M and currently shorts hold a 9.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDP was 456.71K shares.

MDP’s Market Performance

MDP stocks went up by 23.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.20% and a quarterly performance of 56.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Meredith Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.84% for MDP stocks with a simple moving average of 93.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $38 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

MDP Trading at 48.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +43.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDP rose by +23.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.97. In addition, Meredith Corporation saw 68.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDP starting from BERG DONALD C, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Mar 16. After this action, BERG DONALD C now owns 39,327 shares of Meredith Corporation, valued at $50,870 using the latest closing price.

BERG DONALD C, the Director of Meredith Corporation, purchase 1,681 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BERG DONALD C is holding 36,827 shares at $34,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+57.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meredith Corporation stands at -7.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.44. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meredith Corporation (MDP), the company’s capital structure generated 899.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.99. Total debt to assets is 63.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 889.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.