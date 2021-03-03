Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Just Got Our Attention

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went down by -7.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.33, which is -$3.41 below the current price. AMKR currently public float of 92.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 1.97M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.52% and a quarterly performance of 55.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Amkor Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.44% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of 62.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to AMKR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at 23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +37.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 50.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, who sale 77,500 shares at the price of $24.44 back on Feb 16. After this action, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean now owns 425,000 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $1,894,425 using the latest closing price.

Stone John Charles, the Executive Vice President of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 9,375 shares at $25.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Stone John Charles is holding 31,552 shares at $236,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.41 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 56.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.11. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.