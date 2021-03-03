Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Affirm Announces Early Lock-Up Release

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.00. AFRM currently public float of 120.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 4.38M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Affirm Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.70% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $160 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFRM, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading N/A N/A at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -10.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.75. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Founders Fund V Management, LL, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Jan 15. After this action, Founders Fund V Management, LL now owns 75,000 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,675,000 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc., purchase 12,335 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 12,335 shares at $604,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+88.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -22.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.17.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 204.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.