A Lesson to Learn: CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) went down by -7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -8.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that CBAK Energy Develops Special 26650 Battery for Ultra-low Temperature Application

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 3.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$3.76 below the current price. CBAT currently public float of 51.33M and currently shorts hold a 12.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAT was 10.93M shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT stocks went down by -8.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.74% and a quarterly performance of -29.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 1029.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.93% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.14% for CBAT stocks with a simple moving average of 71.05% for the last 200 days.

CBAT Trading at -15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,065.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAT starting from Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd, who purchase 2,151,017 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jun 03. After this action, Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd now owns 9,702,615 shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., valued at $1,032,488 using the latest closing price.

Li Yunfei, the CEO of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., purchase 2,062,619 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Li Yunfei is holding 10,726,705 shares at $990,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at -48.51. The total capital return value is set at -17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.88. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 266.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.73. Total debt to assets is 37.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.