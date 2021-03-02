Why UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected -4.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces UWM’s Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; $1.37 Billion 4Q20 Net Income and Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per share

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE :UWMC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for UWM Holdings Corporation Class declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.70, which is $5.12 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UWMC was 6.78M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC stocks went down by -4.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.39% and a quarterly performance of -24.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for UWM Holdings Corporation Class. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.24% for UWMC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10.50 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to UWMC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

UWMC Trading at -29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -23.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.99. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation Class saw -41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.50 for asset returns.