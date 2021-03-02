Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Albemarle Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $154.31, which is -$6.98 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.87M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.07% and a quarterly performance of 13.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 38.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $186 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.17. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Tozier Scott, who sale 473 shares at the price of $160.05 back on Mar 01. After this action, Tozier Scott now owns 57,426 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $75,704 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 425 shares at $160.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 45,173 shares at $68,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+31.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +12.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.34. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.51. Total debt to assets is 35.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.