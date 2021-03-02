We Analyzed the Future Direction of SRAX Inc. (SRAX), Here is What We Found

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) went up by 25.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected -4.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Phio Pharmaceuticals, SRAX Inc, KemPharm, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, or Neovasc Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ :SRAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRAX is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SRAX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63. SRAX currently public float of 13.42M and currently shorts hold a 16.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRAX was 672.93K shares.

SRAX’s Market Performance

SRAX stocks went down by -4.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.12% and a quarterly performance of 62.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.32% for SRAX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.82% for SRAX stocks with a simple moving average of 61.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SRAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

SRAX Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +32.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAX fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, SRAX Inc. saw 47.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-498.27 for the present operating margin

+20.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRAX Inc. stands at -470.40. The total capital return value is set at -132.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.07. Equity return is now at value -137.10, with -76.30 for asset returns.

Based on SRAX Inc. (SRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.