TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that TrueCar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUE) Right Now?

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TrueCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $1.11 above the current price. TRUE currently public float of 92.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUE was 828.18K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

TRUE stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.37% and a quarterly performance of 27.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for TrueCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for TRUE stocks with a simple moving average of 24.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TRUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUE reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for TRUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to TRUE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TRUE Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw 23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Thomas Charles C., who sale 499 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Feb 17. After this action, Thomas Charles C. now owns 71,543 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $2,576 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Charles C., the VP, Controller, PFO, PAO of TrueCar Inc., sale 489 shares at $4.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Thomas Charles C. is holding 75,279 shares at $2,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+84.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -7.12. The total capital return value is set at -2.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.08. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.73. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.