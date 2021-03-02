STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) went up by 14.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s stock price has collected -18.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SSKN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSKN is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.92. SSKN currently public float of 20.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSKN was 134.86K shares.

SSKN’s Market Performance

SSKN stocks went down by -18.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly performance of 2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.26% for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for SSKN stocks with a simple moving average of 34.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSKN

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSKN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SSKN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSKN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SSKN Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares surge +14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0090. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.53 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stands at -12.00. The total capital return value is set at -7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.13. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.