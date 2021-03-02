Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) went up by 25.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Advanced Silicon Battery Company Enovix to Become a Public Company Through Merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :RSVA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RSVA was 736.09K shares.

RSVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.65% for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.89% for RSVA stocks with a simple moving average of 27.00% for the last 200 days.

RSVA Trading at 27.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.45%, as shares surge +41.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSVA fell by -7.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. saw 52.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.