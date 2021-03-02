Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) went down by -4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that (PR) Alexco to Release Full Year 2020 Results on March 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX :AXU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXU is at 1.16.

AXU currently public float of 132.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXU was 1.45M shares.

AXU’s Market Performance

AXU stocks went down by -9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of 7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Alexco Resource Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.58% for AXU stocks with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AXU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.60 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXU reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AXU, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

AXU Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXU fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Alexco Resource Corp. saw -16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.97 for the present operating margin

+13.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexco Resource Corp. stands at -30.52. The total capital return value is set at -10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.30. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.