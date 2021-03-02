Is Xunlei Limited (XNET) a Keeper?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) went up by 11.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock price has collected -14.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ :XNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XNET is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xunlei Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. XNET currently public float of 65.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XNET was 4.85M shares.

XNET’s Market Performance

XNET stocks went down by -14.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.20% and a quarterly performance of 146.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.20% for Xunlei Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.69% for XNET stocks with a simple moving average of 93.75% for the last 200 days.

XNET Trading at 47.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.87%, as shares surge +59.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNET fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Xunlei Limited saw 152.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.23 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xunlei Limited stands at -29.43. The total capital return value is set at -17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.20. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xunlei Limited (XNET), the company’s capital structure generated 6.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.36. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.