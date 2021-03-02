Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.64. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Southwest Airlines Co. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE :LUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Southwest Airlines Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.25, which is -$0.69 below the current price. LUV currently public float of 588.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUV was 7.78M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.18% and a quarterly performance of 20.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Southwest Airlines Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.31% for LUV stocks with a simple moving average of 44.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $64 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to LUV, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

LUV Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +32.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.40. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw 24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Wells Gregory D, who sale 15,909 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Feb 25. After this action, Wells Gregory D now owns 60,354 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $914,131 using the latest closing price.

Kasher Alan, the EVP Daily Operations of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,000 shares at $57.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Kasher Alan is holding 16,795 shares at $115,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.09 for the present operating margin

-30.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at -33.97. The total capital return value is set at -27.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.52. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 33.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.