Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Evolent Care Partners Signs Two New Physician Groups and Expands Total Cost of Care Management Partnership with Commercial Payer

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE :EVH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Evolent Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.86, which is -$0.83 below the current price. EVH currently public float of 78.03M and currently shorts hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVH was 544.16K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.91% and a quarterly performance of 34.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Evolent Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for EVH stocks with a simple moving average of 54.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVH, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Weinberg Jonathan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Weinberg Jonathan now owns 66,775 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $130,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.75 for the present operating margin

+25.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -32.69. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 19.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21.