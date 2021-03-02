Is Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) a Keeper?

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) went up by 9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.25. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Solitario Reports Significant Increase in Inferred Sulfide Resources For Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project

Is It Worth Investing in Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX :XPL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPL is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.90. XPL currently public float of 48.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPL was 3.26M shares.

XPL’s Market Performance

XPL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.13% and a quarterly performance of 108.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.55% for Solitario Zinc Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.70% for XPL stocks with a simple moving average of 112.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.80 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2014.

XPL Trading at 36.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.71%, as shares surge +44.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9372. In addition, Solitario Zinc Corp. saw 81.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPL starting from HERALD CHRISTOPHER E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Mar 18. After this action, HERALD CHRISTOPHER E now owns 1,617,000 shares of Solitario Zinc Corp., valued at $1,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-685.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Solitario Zinc Corp. stands at -806.13. The total capital return value is set at -10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.84. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.55.