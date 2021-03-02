Is a Correction Looming Ahead for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.71. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.45, which is -$0.2 below the current price. WSC currently public float of 164.22M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 1.32M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.27% and a quarterly performance of 28.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.25% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of 44.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to WSC, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.72. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from SAGANSKY JEFFREY, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $20.41 back on Nov 12. After this action, SAGANSKY JEFFREY now owns 1,581,843 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $4,082,000 using the latest closing price.

Olsson Erik, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 208,274 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Olsson Erik is holding 884,182 shares at $4,282,113 based on the most recent closing price.