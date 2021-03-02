Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s stock price has collected -17.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX :GSV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.39. GSV currently public float of 271.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSV was 6.37M shares.

GSV’s Market Performance

GSV stocks went down by -17.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.19% and a quarterly performance of -2.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.26% for GSV stocks with a simple moving average of -19.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSV stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GSV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GSV, setting the target price at $1.10 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

GSV Trading at -15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSV fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7363. In addition, Gold Standard Ventures Corp saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSV

The total capital return value is set at -4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38.

Based on Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.