Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went up by 5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that DocuSign to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $278.41, which is $39.85 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 183.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 3.54M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.89% and a quarterly performance of 6.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.43% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $300 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $271. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCU, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

DOCU Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.31. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Alhadeff Loren, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $258.85 back on Feb 12. After this action, Alhadeff Loren now owns 84,696 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $1,294,268 using the latest closing price.

OLRICH SCOTT V., the Chief Operating Officer of DocuSign Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $256.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that OLRICH SCOTT V. is holding 202,946 shares at $1,488,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.87 for the present operating margin

+73.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -21.39. The total capital return value is set at -17.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.69. Equity return is now at value -43.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 118.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.27. Total debt to assets is 34.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.