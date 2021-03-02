Here’s Our Rant About Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Peabody Announces Offer To Purchase Up To $22.5 Million In Aggregate Accreted Value Of Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE :BTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.08 below the current price. BTU currently public float of 96.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTU was 4.44M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly performance of 175.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Peabody Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for BTU stocks with a simple moving average of 48.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $3 based on the research report published on August 07th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BTU, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw 69.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Spurbeck Mark, who sale 194 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Feb 22. After this action, Spurbeck Mark now owns 120,540 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $757 using the latest closing price.

Kellow Glenn L, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 10,246 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kellow Glenn L is holding 938,554 shares at $43,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.25 for the present operating margin

-0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at -63.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.71. Equity return is now at value -138.60, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 173.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.46. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.