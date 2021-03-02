Here’s Our Rant About Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Paya’s First Billing Services and Agent 511 Announce Strategic Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Paya Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.67, which is $3.22 above the current price. PAYA currently public float of 52.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 947.25K shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.45% and a quarterly performance of 16.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Paya Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.04% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

PAYA Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA rose by +3.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.