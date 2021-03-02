Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) went up by 13.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.53. The company’s stock price has collected 7.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/09/19 that AT&T sells Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island assets to Liberty Latam in $1.95 billion deal

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ :LILAK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30, which is $0.72 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of LILAK was 820.93K shares.

LILAK’s Market Performance

LILAK stocks went up by 7.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.06% and a quarterly performance of 4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Liberty Latin America Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.55% for LILAK stocks with a simple moving average of 25.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILAK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LILAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILAK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on October 09th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LILAK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

LILAK Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILAK rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stands at -2.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), the company’s capital structure generated 269.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.91. Total debt to assets is 56.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.