Here’s Our Rant About Iteris Inc. (ITI)

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) went up by 23.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 14.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Iteris Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Rekor Systems

Is It Worth Investing in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ :ITI) Right Now?

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 260.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITI is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Iteris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.20, which is $2.42 above the current price. ITI currently public float of 40.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITI was 285.09K shares.

ITI’s Market Performance

ITI stocks went up by 14.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.27% and a quarterly performance of 40.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Iteris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.57% for ITI stocks with a simple moving average of 35.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $6.50 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2019.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITI reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for ITI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2018.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ITI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

ITI Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI rose by +14.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITI starting from Massoumi Ramin M, who sale 4,981 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Jan 14. After this action, Massoumi Ramin M now owns 27,996 shares of Iteris Inc., valued at $37,407 using the latest closing price.

Massoumi Ramin M, the Sr. Vice President of Iteris Inc., sale 7,023 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Massoumi Ramin M is holding 12,977 shares at $47,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.76 for the present operating margin

+40.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.28. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 13.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.