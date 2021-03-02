Here’s Our Rant About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) went up by 12.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s stock price has collected 22.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that iClick Issues Clarification on Acquisition of Parllay

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ :ICLK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.68, which is $2.2 above the current price. ICLK currently public float of 69.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICLK was 1.88M shares.

ICLK’s Market Performance

ICLK stocks went up by 22.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.93% and a quarterly performance of 129.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 220.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for ICLK stocks with a simple moving average of 97.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLK

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICLK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2020.

ICLK Trading at 31.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK rose by +22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw 94.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.09 for the present operating margin

+28.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stands at -4.82. The total capital return value is set at -6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.24. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), the company’s capital structure generated 85.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.20. Total debt to assets is 27.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.