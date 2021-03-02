EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) went down by -5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE :EVTC) Right Now?

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVTC is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for EVERTEC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.40, which is -$0.33 below the current price. EVTC currently public float of 59.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVTC was 373.82K shares.

EVTC’s Market Performance

EVTC stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of -2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for EVERTEC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for EVTC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EVTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVTC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for EVTC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on June 28th, 2019.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVTC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

EVTC Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTC fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.55. In addition, EVERTEC Inc. saw -6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVTC starting from Steurer Philip E., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $38.57 back on Jan 19. After this action, Steurer Philip E. now owns 38,048 shares of EVERTEC Inc., valued at $1,157,100 using the latest closing price.

Perez-Surillo Paola, the Executive Vice President of EVERTEC Inc., sale 12,955 shares at $38.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Perez-Surillo Paola is holding 32,873 shares at $496,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+42.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVERTEC Inc. stands at +21.23. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.34. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC), the company’s capital structure generated 212.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.04. Total debt to assets is 56.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.